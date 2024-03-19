Competing in several different categories, Loeb is THE ultimate racing driver. He has had ample opportunity to show off his versatility in the 24 Heures du Mans competition and at the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC), in which he took part in 2014. He joined forces with Peugeot for the high-energy RX Rallycross World Championship and won the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb with the same team in 2013. He then drove for Peugeot in four Dakars, finishing third in 2019. As four-time winner of the Race of Champions, this Champion of Champions is undeniably the world’s greatest all-round driver.

