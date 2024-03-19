Collections
Sébastien Loeb is a nine-time World Rally Champion. He owes this not only to his undoubted talent at the wheel, but also to his incredible attention to detail, his capacity to remember the smallest of details of the roads he competes on. Modest and yet determined, he is a true legend in the world of rallying. He remains one of the France’s favourite sports personalities.
‘I do not have any secret, but I would say that in automotive sports talent is the principal aspect. You need to work in order to progress and it requires a lot of motivation.’
Sébastien Loeb
Competing in several different categories, Loeb is THE ultimate racing driver. He has had ample opportunity to show off his versatility in the 24 Heures du Mans competition and at the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC), in which he took part in 2014. He joined forces with Peugeot for the high-energy RX Rallycross World Championship and won the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb with the same team in 2013. He then drove for Peugeot in four Dakars, finishing third in 2019. As four-time winner of the Race of Champions, this Champion of Champions is undeniably the world’s greatest all-round driver.
Despite his list of achievements, Sébastien is as humble as he is talented. He joined the Richard Mille family in 2013. Sébastien Loeb wears the RM 36-01 Tourbillon G-sensor Sébastien Loeb, a limited edition of 30 timepieces named after him.
‘I have met some other Richard Mille partners, most of whom are sportsmen. We share the same philosophy. Our commitment in sports brings us all together.’
Sébastien Loeb
As talented as he is keen to rise to any challenge, Sébastien Loeb is at his best when faced with difficulty. Since 2016, Sébastien has been pushing the limits further still by taking part in the gruelling Dakar Rally. Not content to leave the track behind completely, he returned to rally driving in 2018. Sébastien is also a born entrepreneur and founded the Sébastien Loeb Racing Team in 2011 in partnership with his mentor, Dominique Heintz.