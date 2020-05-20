The key to understanding this new creation can be gleaned from the rotating brown ceramic bezel: the g-force sensor can now be rotated manually to align in different directions, enabling drivers to view the lateral deceleration as well as longitudinal forces found respectively in corners, acceleration and braking on straights. Directly connected to the bezel and sapphire glass, the sensor can indicate g-forces of up to 6 g’s. The scale indicates whether deceleration is safe (green zone) or if it reaches a critical threshold for the pilot (red zone).