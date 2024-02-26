In 2011, Serena successfully qualified in her very first pro test with the Japan Ladies Professional Golfers’ Association (JLPGA). Through 2014 she built up her skills on the lower JLPGA tour, including many tournaments in which she was in the running for the championship. In 2015, she began working with pro golfer Shota Onishi as her coach, immediately finishing in fourth place at that year’s Salonpas Cup tournament and emerging as a full-time presence on the regular tour. Serena chalked up her first win in 2017 at the Yonex Ladies Golf Tournament and has continued to steadily advance her career ever since.

She went on to win the Shiseido Ladies Open in 2022, and the T-Point x ENEOS Golf Tournament in 2023, bringing her total championships to date to four. Competing on the JLPGA Tour, known for its fierce ups and down in rankings, Serena has relied on her dazzling putting skills to maintain her seeding on that circuit since 2015.