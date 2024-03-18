ROTOR WITH VARIABLE GEOMETRY

- Heavy external outside edge and heavy edge ring in 5N red gold



- Weight segment in heavy metal



- Automatic winding system OneWay® with ball bearings in ceramic



- Bidirectional winding system







This rotor with variable inertia has been incorporated into the caliber CRMA2 as it allows the rotor to be set according to the owner’s activity level. The setting is modified by adjusting the two weights which can be moved into the correct position and fixed in place by spline screws. Inertia of the movement is increased when the two weights are closer to each other and the barrel then rewinds more quickly. If the weights are positioned to the extremities of the rotor, the inertia is decreased, resulting in the barrel winding more slowly.



