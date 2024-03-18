Collections
A perfect marriage of the delicate and sophisticated, an impeccable aura and ever casual style. Richard Mille dug deep into their exclusive and innovative universe to create a new paradigm for luxury watches in the form of the RM 07-01 Automatic. Each aesthetic option moves in perfect harmony with technical features in an elegant and open design. Yet despite being a reference, the RM 07-01 Automatic eschews all conventions. In the past, present and future, its highly adaptable character has never and will never stop seducing its wearers as it constantly changes to embody the very essence of sophistication.
THE ART OF SEDUCTION
The RM 07-01 goal was to give our feminine watch collection a touch of colour, while retaining the elegance of its slender shape and its incredible ergonomics. The use of ceramic, golds and carbon TPT® makes it possible to add a variety of different shades.
RM 07-01 Automatic Winding
Skeletonised automatic movement with hours, minutes and adjustable rotor geometry.
Around 50 hours (± 10%).
Microblasted grade 5 titanium with electroplasma treatment gives great rigidity to the baseplate, as well as precise surface flatness which is essential for the perfect functioning of the gear train. Bridges are also in grade 5 titanium, microblasted and electroplasma treatment. The skeletonised baseplate and the bridges were subjected to separate and extensive validation tests to ensure optimal strength requirements.
- Heavy external outside edge and heavy edge ring in 5N red gold
- Weight segment in heavy metal
- Automatic winding system OneWay® with ball bearings in ceramic
- Bidirectional winding system
This rotor with variable inertia has been incorporated into the caliber CRMA2 as it allows the rotor to be set according to the owner’s activity level. The setting is modified by adjusting the two weights which can be moved into the correct position and fixed in place by spline screws. Inertia of the movement is increased when the two weights are closer to each other and the barrel then rewinds more quickly. If the weights are positioned to the extremities of the rotor, the inertia is decreased, resulting in the barrel winding more slowly.
FREE SPRUNG BALANCE WITH VARIABLE INERTIA
Guarantees greater reliability when subjected to shock and also during movement assembly and disassembly, hence better chronometric results over time. The regulator index has been eliminated, thus guaranteeing a more accurate and repeatable adjustment is possible thanks to 4 small adjustable weights located directly on the balance.
MOVEMENT CHARACTERISTICS
Movement dimensions: 29.90 x 22.00 mm
Thickness: 4.92 mm
Number of jewels: 25
Balance: CuBe, 4 arms, 4 setting screws, moment of inertia 7.5 mg•cm2, angle of lift 50°
Frequency: 28,800 vph (4 Hz)
Balance spring: AK3
Shock protection: INCABLOC 908.22.211.100 (transparent)
Escapement wheel jewels: Rubifix (transparent)
The CRMA2 calibre works in perfect symbiosis with the emblematic barrel-shaped case. The perfectly balanced proportions of this combination act as a playground for new technical or precious materials, from red gold, grey gold, Carbon TPT® and Gold Carbon TPT®, to ATZ white and TZP black ceramic. Regardless of the materials, experimentation is guaranteed. The many alliances allow free rein for a wild imagination that results in unparalleled combinations without ever losing sight of the basics.
The use of precise, expert techniques from artisans working in the arts further expands the range of possibilities. At the centre of the gold dials, diamonds, black sapphires, jasper, onyx, pearl or Carbon TPT® stand proud. Some white and red gold pieces are lifted by way of the snow setting. Two other TZP black and ATZ white ceramic models are also set with diamonds. Red gold prongs are individually manufactured and meticulously polished to hold the set diamonds on the ceramic itself. This technique is a testament to the desire for the sophisticated character of the watch.
The bracelet, more than a mere accessory, is the intimate bond between case and skin. The various options all ensure unrivalled comfort on the wrist while expressing a unique sense of style. As an exclusive for this collection, the open link bracelet, developed by expert developers, comes in three combinations: snow-set for both white and red gold and red gold with Carbon TPT®. It fits snugly into the watch case for seamless integration within the fluid lines of the RM 07-01. Ergonomics meet safety in a double deployment buckle. Each link is bead blasted, satin finished and polished.
Finishing
• Microblasted anglage
• Microblasted-milled section
• Microblasted sinks
• Electroplasma treatment for the baseplate and the bridges
• Satin-finished surfaces
• Hand-polished anglage
• Hand-polished sinks
• Burnished sections
• Concave chamfering with a diamond tool
• Diamond-polished angles
• Circular-finished faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
Other features
This type of barrel provides the following advantages:
The entire going train of the watch, the primary transmitter of power through the movement, utilises a special profile for the teeth of the wheels. Developed specifically for Richard Mille’s in-house calibres, the wheels employ a 20° pressure angle. This system equalises any discrepancies that might arise between the centres of each wheel, for instance, during thermal changes and normal use, and promotes excellent torque transmission to the balance wheel, thus supporting excellent chronometric characteristics.
This permits better control of the torque applied to screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.