The idea of family also chimes with her experience. “We athletes don’t get to where we are by ourselves. There are so many people whose shoulders I have stood on, who have believed in me along the way. It’s not the I but the we.” Being part of a whole comes out most of all when she’s representing her country, Jamaica. “You feel a whole nation pulling you over the line.”

Shelly-Ann is also living proof, over two decades, that excellence and performance don’t just happen. They are the result of daily work, commitment and mental focus. She remains driven by the will to inspire young women and prove that everything is possible with hard work and determination. Experience is the sum of all the hard work she puts in to achieve the dream.

