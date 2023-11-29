Collections
With Richard Mille, everything starts with a common vision “It’s about pushing barriers! People have always told me what I could or couldn’t do, I wanted to be part of a brand that knows about timing and where age doesn’t limit your progress. At the end of the day, we have the same vision as it pertains to our legacy. What we want to achieve is timeless.” declares the global champion. “Shelly-Ann is not only a World Champion”, says Amanda Mille, brand and partnerships director of Richard Mille, “she is a strong woman who combines this with being a mother. As if that wasn’t already enough, she finds the energy for her charity work and this all-round commitment totally reflects our values.”
The idea of family also chimes with her experience. “We athletes don’t get to where we are by ourselves. There are so many people whose shoulders I have stood on, who have believed in me along the way. It’s not the I but the we.” Being part of a whole comes out most of all when she’s representing her country, Jamaica. “You feel a whole nation pulling you over the line.”
Shelly-Ann is also living proof, over two decades, that excellence and performance don’t just happen. They are the result of daily work, commitment and mental focus. She remains driven by the will to inspire young women and prove that everything is possible with hard work and determination. Experience is the sum of all the hard work she puts in to achieve the dream.
Shelly-Ann wears the RM 07-04 Automatic Sport, “It’s timeless. It ties into each person, it owns you whenever you wear it. That’s what I want, the perfect synergy, as if I’m wearing nothing.” Shelly-Ann is also looking forward to one of the greatest challenges - matching the salmon timepiece with one of her signature hair colours. “It’s a partnership! When I step on the line it’s about me bringing out the part of me which can best show this unique watch off to the world!”