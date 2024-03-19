Shinji started his current journey at the age of 11 with karting. When he was 16, he became the first Japanese driver and youngest-ever champion to win the International Kart Grand Prix. Having emerged as No. 1 in the world, his quest to become an F1 driver shifted from a dream to a clear and realistic goal. But he was also keenly aware that merely being fast was not the sole key to survival in the world of motorsport, which spurred him down the road of rigorous training and efforts to improve his communication skills.





The mission of competing in the world’s three premiere car races stemmed from an insatiable desire to reach ever-greater levels of speed. As a world-class driver endowed with the necessary disposition and a wealth of overseas racing experience, Shinji has steadily expanded the realm of his exploits while shining as an active and competitive racer to this day.