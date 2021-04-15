Richard Mille is delighted to be supporting Swiss boat builder SP80 in its latest challenge: to break the world sailing speed record in 2024. North Thin Ply Technology (NTPTTM), a world leader in pre-impregnated materials, has also contributed to the endeavour by supplying Carbon TPT® for the boat’s structure. The team can now get to work on the crucial stage of producing the sailing boat, which will have to reach a speed of 150 km/h (80 knots) using the wind as its sole source of power.



The brand has always been captivated by speed, aeronautics and extreme developments. When the project was presented to the watch brand by its long-standing partner NTPTTM, which produces Carbon TPT® exclusively for use in the cases of Richard Mille watches, choosing to support this incredible odyssey was an easy decision.

