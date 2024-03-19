Tomoka strives to contribute to society through sports, and the value of charity is one she shares with the members of the Richard Mille family. Her wish came true in the form of a snowboard event for children affected by the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake. Held in her hometown of Higashikawa-cho, Hokkaido, the event offered a fun experience for the children to play in the snow with top athletes from the Richard Mille family, who came from across the world to help Tomoka.





“When you recognise something truly authentic, you will probably be able to have another similar encounter. Richard Mille enriched my life by offering such wonderful connections. Motivated to be an athlete deserving of wearing Richard Mille, I will continue on my snowboarding career with an unwavering sense of purpose.”