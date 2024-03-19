Collections
In 2017, UAE Team Emirates joined the UCI WorldTour to compete at the highest level of professional cycling. The team’s aim is to represent the entire United Arab Emirates while promoting the healthy lifestyle associated with cycling. Season after season, the Emirati team continues to attract a growing number of world-renowned cyclists and quality sponsors, taking them to new heights and successes at the biggest races on the planet. This growth and success culminated in Tadej Pogačar’s 2020 and 2021 victories at the Tour de France, and its first World Championship rankings in 2021 and 2022.
“UAE Team Emirates has demonstrated time and again that it has world-class standards and a passion for excellence. At Richard Mille, we share the same vision and ambitions and we’re delighted to go into partnership with Mauro Giannetti and his team. The partnership also marks another significant milestone for us as we draw closer to the athletic community in the Middle East region. We’re extremely proud to become the Official Watch Partner of UAE Team Emirates and we’re greatly looking forward to supporting the riders and support staff as they press on for further glories. Good luck to them!”
Peter Harrison, Richard Mille EMEA CEO
As part of the deal, the UAE Team Emirates cyclists sport the brand’s name on their bikes and kit during the various cycling seasons. The cyclists are also given the opportunity to wear the RM 67-02 watch. This ergonomic model is a true technical tour de force, weighing just 32 grammes thanks to its use of TPT® composite materials and grade-5 titanium. It is paired with a special strap that is entirely seamless, non-slip and highly elastic to ensure it moulds perfectly to the wrist of each wearer.