Despite initially striving to improve his times in the 100 and 200 metres, Wayde took the advice of his coach Anna Sofia, who encouraged him to concentrate on the 400 metres. In 2014, he leapt into the spotlight by clinching two silver medals in the 400 metres at the African Championships and the Diamond League in New York, as well as a gold medal in the 4x100 metres relay. In 2015, he became World Champion, crowning a glorious season in which he remained unbeaten in the 200 and 400 metres. In 2017, Wayde won the 400 metres at the World Championships for the second time.



Wayde is the first sprinter to have achieved personal best times of under 10 seconds in the 100 metres, under 20 seconds in the 200 metres and under 44 seconds in the 400 metres. He continues to set new African records and achieved a spectacular feat in the 400 metres by crossing the finish line in 43.03 s, beating the world record set in 1999 by Michael Johnson by 15/100ths of a second! He has also held the world record in the 300 metres since 2018.

