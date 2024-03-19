The Richard Mille Young Talent Academy opens many doors to the future. The operation offers twenty or so young kart drivers from around the world the opportunity to try their luck in single-seater cars for free.



Richard Mille is equally enthusiastic about the project. ‘I am a true sports enthusiast. There is an especially strong synergy between the watches we manufacture and motor racing. I am delighted that our company has the opportunity to play an active role in the emergence of young talent.’