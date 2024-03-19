Collections
The future looks brighter through the eyes of the young, and that is why Richard Mille has teamed up with the Young Talent Academy. This extraordinary project, which aims to spot talented young people while building a bridge between karting and motor racing, began in 2018.
The Richard Mille Young Talent Academy opens many doors to the future. The operation offers twenty or so young kart drivers from around the world the opportunity to try their luck in single-seater cars for free.
Richard Mille is equally enthusiastic about the project. ‘I am a true sports enthusiast. There is an especially strong synergy between the watches we manufacture and motor racing. I am delighted that our company has the opportunity to play an active role in the emergence of young talent.’
‘We have an original and specially adapted formula to strengthen our mission of identifying drivers with significant potential. This is fully in line with our overall strategy, and it makes perfect sense for us to be an active partner.’
Nicolas Todt