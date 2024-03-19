‘I immediately gravitated towards the high jump, most likely because of my height and build (currently 60 kg and 1.79 m). I was already tall for my age at 13, and very slender. From the very beginning, I absolutely loved the high jump. It was like a game for me: trying to put the bar higher and higher without knocking it off, and starting again without ever focusing on the element of performance. It was sheer enjoyment.’

Yuliya Levchenko