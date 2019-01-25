Polo is possibly one of the toughest sports for any tourbillon watch to have to deal with. Sudden turns, wild swings, the clash of horses and riders: these are forces far greater than the norms found in other sports. Known as the ‘king of sports’ polo is uniquely elegant and highly physical.

Our previous challenges in developing watches capable of resisting extreme stress were directed essentially at fighting the force of gravity.

When we created this tourbillon watch for polo players, the challenge changed and became even more difficult. This sport involves unpredictable and extremely violent physical shocks, especially from the formidable taco to strike the bocha with full force

