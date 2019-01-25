By making the aesthetic choice to completely integrate this complex symbol of vanitas vanitatum into the mechanics of the watch, we were making references to the “promise of eternity” as well as a need to enjoy life to the fullest. The finish is breath-taking, providing a glimpse of the immutable forces at play in the universe.



Throughout history, the human skull has manifested itself in iconic concepts across myriad fields, sometimes purely visual, sometimes expressing different beliefs and ideologies.

The RM 052 Skull presented in 2012 is a visualisation of these precepts. This new caliber represents the fullest expression of liberty and nonconformity and as such, very much typifies the philosophy of the brand. Extreme technique, high performance, the highest level of aesthetic and hand-finishing: the RM 052 Skull is true Haute Horlogerie.