Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours and minutes.
By making the aesthetic choice to completely integrate this complex symbol of vanitas vanitatum into the mechanics of the watch, we were making references to the “promise of eternity” as well as a need to enjoy life to the fullest. The finish is breath-taking, providing a glimpse of the immutable forces at play in the universe.
Throughout history, the human skull has manifested itself in iconic concepts across myriad fields, sometimes purely visual, sometimes expressing different beliefs and ideologies.
The RM 052 Skull presented in 2012 is a visualisation of these precepts. This new caliber represents the fullest expression of liberty and nonconformity and as such, very much typifies the philosophy of the brand. Extreme technique, high performance, the highest level of aesthetic and hand-finishing: the RM 052 Skull is true Haute Horlogerie.
Where others may have been content to exploit the purely visual aspect of the skull, Richard Mille has taken the concept further by integrating it directly into the complete timepiece.
The baseplate and bridges take the form of a grade 5 titanium skull. The upper and lower jaws hold the ruby of the tourbillon cage.
The back of the skull is actually the movement's center bridge.
The skeletonised baseplate and bridges were subjected to rigorous testing to insure their optimal strength. The entire movement is connected to the case by 4 bridges that are inspired by the crossed bones from flags on pirate ships.