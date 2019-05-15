The caliber RM031 is equipped with an AP direct-impulse escapement. Developed by APR&P for Audemars Piguet , this escapement represents a subtle combination of a detent escapement and a Swiss anchor escapement. The AP escapement provides an improved chronometric results thanks to the



direct action of the escapement wheel on the balance wheel in contrast to a Swiss anchor escapement in which the anchor acts directly on the escape wheel.



The AP escapement beats at 36000 vibrations per hour and is fitted with two Elinvar spirals that are set in opposite directions. It delivers a well improved efficiency. A dart is specifically designed for this kind of escapement, which prevents any overbanking.



To ensure the excellent transmission of the power released by the double barrels, all the wheels of the movement have been optimized by a special profile or the teeth with a pressure angle of 20°. This feature, inspired by automobile transmissions, produces long, continuous transfer of power along the entire going trains of the High Performance escapement.











