We had set our hearts on developing this watch, directly linked to the developments that led to our creation of the tourbillon model for Bubba Watson. The physical motions involved in this sport combine amplitude with precision, and the surprising sequence that contrasts moments of Zen-like preparation of concentration followed by the instantaneous shock of the shot, the long period of the ball’s trajectory and the subsequent walk to the next tee.

The RM 055 Bubba Watson is inspired by the RM 038 Bubba Watson tourbillon watch presented in 2011. Its mechanical movement in grade 5 titanium displays extreme skeletonization, with a PVD- and Titalyt® treated baseplate and bridges. This combination provides the whole structure with optimum rigidity and excellent surface flatness and finish, essential aspects for the perfect functioning of the gear train. The caliber RMUL2 is thus capable of withstanding accelerations of over 500 g’s.

