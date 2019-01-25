The baseplate and bridges are created from grade 5 titanium, an alloy composed of 90% titanium, 6% aluminum and 4% vanadium. Often used in the aeronautic, aerospace and automobile industries, it offers great resistance to corrosion combined with high rigidity. Its light weight/high strength ratio when used in the baseplate of the RM 050 makes it an ideal choice as the foundation for perfect functionality of the going train.



Further development of the calibre with its skeletonised baseplate and bridges as well as innovative movement designs meant the creation of more than 400 new parts for the calibre. A fast rotating winding barrel, balance with variable inertia, function indicator, torque indicator and split seconds mechanism with improved performance are only a small selection of what this extraordinary movement has to offer.



In parallel to these aspects, the Richard Mille engineers have optimised the movement to the maximum, notably the precision and calculations of the long-term timekeeping aspects. The result is a beast of a watch at the cutting edge of what is possible.