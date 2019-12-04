When we started developing this aviation watch, we knew it would represent an Everest in terms of difficulty and complexity, but the reality proved much harder than we have first anticipated!. This device has nearly 1,000 parts, some of which are invisible to the naked eye.

The brand designed this piece as a real navigation aid for experienced pilots, using the traditional materials and visual codes of the aviation industry. Our engineers were forced to invent new processes for its construction, assembly and regulation. We also had to push back technological limits and solve a major problem: how to achieve optimum interactions among the entire spectrum of functions, each extremely complex in its own right.



With nearly 750 components in the movement and over 200 parts making up the case, the RM 039 Aviation E6-B Flyback Chronograph is one of an extremely elite group comprised of the most complicated watches on the market.