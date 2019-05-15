The RM 017 portrayed the current collection’s themes of motor sport and sailing, reflected in sleek, discreet lines that are among the thinnest of the collection.

The case represented an uncompromising approach, with extensive attention to all details of the case design with numerous stamping and machining operations required for the three main components (front bezel, back bezel and caseband). More than 18 days of machine adjustment were required and more than 400 hours of technical research and drawing before production can begin. Each case required 202 separate machining operations. The case of the RM 017 required 39 swaging operations including 16 striking, 270 milling operations. The machining lasts 4 hours and 15 minutes. Concerning the finishing work, 1 day was needed for grinding, glazing and polishing.



Cutting edge technology combined with elegance, exceptional lines, useful functionality and unmistakable personality, the RM 017 extra flat tourbillon typifies everything that Richard Mille stands for.