Collections
Calibre RM026
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes and power-reserve indicator.
Limited edition of 15 unique pieces
The RM 026, released in 2011, is a combination of esoteric sensibility and horological pyrotechnics. The design and inspiration of this tourbillon are firmly grounded in the eternal themes of nature, Gaia and the passage of time. This tourbillon calibre using precious stones is being added to the Richard Mille collection in 2011, a welcome addition for everyone who values a unique combination at the highest level of watchmaking with high quality jewelry.
Two creatures adorn its precious movement, writhing and searching within the tourbillon movement whilst simultaneously holding the tourbillon movement in place.
We can admire a ruby & diamond encrusted 18k white gold snake and an emerald & diamond encrusted 18k white gold snake with red coral tongue. But there are several other versions available of these coupled snakes, such as precious stones or semi-precious stones encrusted or engraved stones and even enameled bodies.
It took many hours and extremely precise work to engrave by hand the scales of these two exceptional jewelry pieces. Each model created is unique.
The baseplate of the watch has been created of pure black onyx, a variety of cryptocrystalline quartz chalcedony composed of siliceous dioxide, (SiO₂). Onyx varieties with rectilinear black and white parallel stripes are actually a part of the agate family, whereas the fully black type is what one commonly calls true black onyx. This is a gemstone able to deflect and channel harmful energy towards the Earth, thus providing stability.
Keeping with the technical nature of all watches created by the brand, the RM 026 Tourbillon has a power-reserve indicator that makes use of a differential gearing system, directly connected to the winding barrel. Via a red line etched on its surface, the direct turning of the 48 hours power reserve barrel allows the wearer to easily note if the watch requires winding.
Coupled with an additional security system, a torque limiting crown prevents any chance of accidental overwinding, which could possibly cause damage to the winding stem or exert extreme pressure on the mainspring barrel.