The baseplate of the watch has been created of pure black onyx, a variety of cryptocrystalline quartz chalcedony composed of siliceous dioxide, (SiO₂). Onyx varieties with rectilinear black and white parallel stripes are actually a part of the agate family, whereas the fully black type is what one commonly calls true black onyx. This is a gemstone able to deflect and channel harmful energy towards the Earth, thus providing stability.







Keeping with the technical nature of all watches created by the brand, the RM 026 Tourbillon has a power-reserve indicator that makes use of a differential gearing system, directly connected to the winding barrel. Via a red line etched on its surface, the direct turning of the 48 hours power reserve barrel allows the wearer to easily note if the watch requires winding.



Coupled with an additional security system, a torque limiting crown prevents any chance of accidental overwinding, which could possibly cause damage to the winding stem or exert extreme pressure on the mainspring barrel.