CALIBRE RMAS7
Skeletonised automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, seconds, oversized date and variable-geometry rotor.
This meant much attention was given to testing numerous versions of the skeletonized titanium baseplate before the final pattern of cutaways was chosen. Within its case dimensions of 48 mm x 39.70 mm x 12.60 mm beat an automatic movement with oversize date mechanism inspired by the RM 011 and a rotor with variable geometry.
This exclusive Richard Mille design allows the rewinding of the mainspring to be adapted most effectively to the user’s activity level within sports or leisure environments. The arms of the rotor are in grade 2 titanium with specific adjustable ribs made of 18k white gold; the weight segment along the outer edge is white gold, with the rotor’s ball bearings made from a special and highly durable ceramic material.
The baseplate, and bridges are made of grade 5 titanium with Titalyt® treatment. This provides the whole assembly great rigidity, as well as precise surface flatness which is essential for the perfect functioning of the gear train. The oversize date bridge is black PVD treated.
Special attention to the elimination of problems caused by external shock is accentuated by the balance wheel being given Incabloc protection on both dial and movement side. In its entirety, the caliber RMAS7, with 32 jewels and beating at 4Hz, was specially manufactured to offer exceptional timekeeping properties.
The design and execution of the entire watch bear witness to a complete conceptual approach regarding the movement, case and dial. As a result, everything has been constructed according to an extremely rigorous specification, in the manner of the analytical engineering methods used in the design of Formula 1 racing cars where the chassis and the engine are developed in complete harmony. For example, a casing ring was no longer used and the movement was mounted on chassis mounting rubbers (ISO SW) fixed by 4 titanium screws.
Features such as these are evidence of uncompromising workmanship.