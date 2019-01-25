This meant much attention was given to testing numerous versions of the skeletonized titanium baseplate before the final pattern of cutaways was chosen. Within its case dimensions of 48 mm x 39.70 mm x 12.60 mm beat an automatic movement with oversize date mechanism inspired by the RM 011 and a rotor with variable geometry.



This exclusive Richard Mille design allows the rewinding of the mainspring to be adapted most effectively to the user’s activity level within sports or leisure environments. The arms of the rotor are in grade 2 titanium with specific adjustable ribs made of 18k white gold; the weight segment along the outer edge is white gold, with the rotor’s ball bearings made from a special and highly durable ceramic material.