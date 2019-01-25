According to Chinese legend, the phoenix (or Feng-Huang) was the emblem of the Empress and known for being the kindest of birds. Its beauty was unsurpassed and its song one of the most beautiful. Having survived several centuries, the phoenix would eventually burn away, only to rise again from its own ashes. Symbol of grace, feminine beauty and strength, the body of the phoenix represents the five human qualities: its head, virtue; its wings, duty; its back, justice; its chest, good will and its belly, reliability.