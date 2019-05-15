The RM 032 offers hours, minutes, seconds, a 12-hour totaliser and flyback-chronograph functions, combined with an annual calendar sporting an oversized date at 12 o’clock and a month indicator. The power reserve is circa 50 hours, 45h with chronograph running. The digits for the date indicator are composed of two discs, with the digits cut out like positive stencils, offering great visual clarity combined with style.



The skeletonized automatic movement of the RM 032 utilizes Richard Mille’s patented system of automatic rotor with variable geometry, a major innovation that allows the level of automatic winding to be adjusted to the user’s lifestyle via the setting of two 18k white gold rotor ribs. The caliber RMAC2, with 62 jewels and beating at 4Hz, has a free sprung balance with variable inertia. It also possesses a running indicator, located at 3 o’clock. o’clock. Thanks to both its geometry and 2-rpm rotational frequency, it is possible to check the correct functioning of the running movement under stressful conditions. The running indicator disc is composed of successive Superluminova and black sectors; as a result it can be easily read during day or night.