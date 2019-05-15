The tripartite tonneau case has also been reworked by the designers, who have modernised its lines without denaturing the watch, lending it a sportier, more dynamic character. Skilled workmanship and protracted machining times that can scarcely be believed are required to achieve the level of ergonomics and finishing that this case exhibits.

As always with Richard Mille, the entire mechanism can be admired through an anti-reflective coated sapphire crystal that reveals the calibre.

