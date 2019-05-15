The magnolia surrounds a flying tourbillon escapement with five delicate, hand-crafted and -coloured petals. Working either in passing or on demand using the pusher at 9 o’clock, the magnolia opens and closes with rhythmic regularity in a delicate kinetic ballet.



The magnolia does not just open: the entire flying tourbillon with its stone-set stamen actually moves upwards by 1 mm, copying the natural motion of the flower as it arches upwards to increase its chances of pollination. This amount of attention to detail exemplifies Richard Mille’s approach to watchmaking artistry on every level.



