CALIBRE RM50-03
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, split-seconds chronograph, 30-minute totaliser, and power-reserve, torque and function indicators.
Limited edition of 30 pieces
This extremely technical RM50-04 calibre is fitted with a split-seconds chronograph tourbillon and a grade-5 titanium and Carbon TPT® movement that weighs just 7 grams. To combine these complications within a single mechanism required perfect transmission of energy to ensure faultless operation. The need to reduce friction led the research team to improve the profile of the teeth on the barrel and the second wheel pinion. The latter led to an excellent distribution of torque and an optimised output. The combination of the tourbillon escapement and the chronograph paired with the unprecedented fine skeletonisation make this particularly innovative watch the absolute chronograph perfection.
The colours used on the C38 single-seater are showcased on the bezel and case back in white Quartz TPT®. This is achieved by interlaying 600 layers of silicon each 45 microns thick and impregnating them with a white matrix before heating them to 120 °C in an autoclave. This process gives the material a very high resistance/weight ratio, non-allergenic properties, and excellent resistance to UV rays. Developed by North Thin Ply Technology (NTPT), the technique is also used on the Carbon TPT® middle, but this time using carbon fibres.
Red echoes can also be seen within the movement, particularly on the Carbon TPT® flange, the chronograph counters, and the power-reserve, torque and function indicators. The combination of these technical solutions gives this complex piece exceptional resistance, tested inhouse with impacts of 5,000 g’s.