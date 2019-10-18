The RM 62-01 incorporates a UTC indicator for a second time zone, indicated by the green hand at the centre. At 9 o’clock, below the sapphire dial, the tourbillon possesses a free-sprung balance oscillating at 3Hz. The oversize date is positioned at 12 o’clock and framed by an aperture with the red hatching typical of Richard Mille. The indicator for the movement’s 70-hour power reserve is at 11 o’clock.

All functions relating to the vibrating alarm are grouped on the lower part of the main dial. Adjustable to the nearest minute on a 24-hour basis, when the appropriate function is selected, the alarm has three indicators of its own: on/off, AM/PM and a power-reserve indicator. The RM 62-01 was also the only alarm to be wound, not by rotating the crown, but simply by pressing the pusher—12 times suffices to fully charge the alarm’s power reserve.

