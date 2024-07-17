Collections
Released in 2013, the RM 11-01 Roberto Mancini was born of discussions between the International manager and Richard Mille over how to address an issue coaches confront on the field, namely, how much playing time is left in a match? Time… it is a strategic resource and a quantitative reality that can be a source of tremendous stress in this sport. Once time ceases to be displayed on the scoreboard, during extra time, for instance, it keys up anxiety, causing players to lose their bearings and inevitably affecting tactics during play.
The idea of creating a mechanical watch with a dedicated dial for tracking half-time, extra time and overtime might seem an obvious one, however, the ingenious display, combined with the availability of a flyback chronograph, gives Roberto complete mastery of time on the playing field.
CALIBRE RMAC3
Skeletonised automatic winding movement with hours, minutes, seconds, oversize date, month, flyback chronograph with central minutes counter and variable-geometry rotor.
The entire flyback chronograph movement RMAC3 was designed for optimal rigidity, and high-performance functioning of its gear trains thanks to the grade 5 titanium employed for the baseplate and bridges. Its two barrels, mounted side by side, ensure stable coupling while providing a power reserve of around 55 hours.
While conceding nothing of the ingenuity that characterised the RM 11-01, the RM 11-04 incorporated the brand’s latest style codes, as seen in the new lines of the crown, its variable-geometry rotor and its ultra-sporty case in Carbon TPT® with raised crenulations. The colours of the Italian flag, as well as the official blue shade of the Italy’s national team, are a nod to Roberto’s home country and career. They are incorporated all around the automatic calibre, adorning the bezel, crown, pusher-caps and the rubber bracelet, this last with a titanium folding buckle.