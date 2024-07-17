Released in 2013, the RM 11-01 Roberto Mancini was born of discussions between the International manager and Richard Mille over how to address an issue coaches confront on the field, namely, how much playing time is left in a match? Time… it is a strategic resource and a quantitative reality that can be a source of tremendous stress in this sport. Once time ceases to be displayed on the scoreboard, during extra time, for instance, it keys up anxiety, causing players to lose their bearings and inevitably affecting tactics during play.

The idea of creating a mechanical watch with a dedicated dial for tracking half-time, extra time and overtime might seem an obvious one, however, the ingenious display, combined with the availability of a flyback chronograph, gives Roberto complete mastery of time on the playing field.