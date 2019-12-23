By marrying the performance of a sports watch with the elegance of a round timepiece, Richard Mille has successfully merged two diametrically opposing characteristics. The Richard Mille watch exteriors teams have reinterpreted the collection’s first ultra-thin round watch the RM 033, which was introduced in 2011.



The taut lines of the case combine the curves of a tonneau shape and the elegance of a round form with a subtle allusion to sporty style in the design of the hollows. This first round Carbon TPT® automatic watch exhibits a Carbon TPT® bezel and caseback alongside a satin-finished red gold caseband. The design of the strap prolongs that of the two indentations positioned unusually at 6 and 12 o’clock in a highly original way. These new vanishing lines also contribute to the dynamics of this already extremely bold case.