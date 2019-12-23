Collections
Calibre RMXP1
Skeletonised automatic-winding movement with hours, minutes and off-centre monoblock platinum rotor.
Limited edition of 140 pieces.
By marrying the performance of a sports watch with the elegance of a round timepiece, Richard Mille has successfully merged two diametrically opposing characteristics. The Richard Mille watch exteriors teams have reinterpreted the collection’s first ultra-thin round watch the RM 033, which was introduced in 2011.
The taut lines of the case combine the curves of a tonneau shape and the elegance of a round form with a subtle allusion to sporty style in the design of the hollows. This first round Carbon TPT® automatic watch exhibits a Carbon TPT® bezel and caseback alongside a satin-finished red gold caseband. The design of the strap prolongs that of the two indentations positioned unusually at 6 and 12 o’clock in a highly original way. These new vanishing lines also contribute to the dynamics of this already extremely bold case.
The exterior elements and hour-markers further add to this complex sense of depth and power. In 5N gold hour-markers on two rigid titanium rails fixed between the flange and the movement. The dial, which spans the entire calibre, accentuates the volumes while the typography of the oversized numerals adds a dynamic element to the watch’s easy readability.
By juxtaposing soft gold with the strength of Carbon TPT®, and by combining the graphic codes of the lifestyle and sports spheres for both males and females, Richard Mille clearly communicates a desire to combine allegedly contradictory worlds within a single watch.