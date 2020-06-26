It took many years of development for Richard Mille and the IMI Group, specialising in microtechnology, to remove these undesirable binders and only retain suitable materials.



The innovative procedure used for this solution pairs classic hot stamping with a series of powerful electrical current pulses to increase the sintering kinetics, a technique known as ‘flash sintering’.Its density of 4.1 g/cm3 – less than that of titanium – and its hardness of 2,360 Vickers – almost the same as diamond’s 2,400 Vickers – make Cermet a judicious choice for use in bezels that are very exposed to scratches, while maintaining overall lightness. Cermet’s physical properties are widely recognised, hence its frequent use in ballistic protection, external aerospace fuselage components, and in the brakes of competition vehicles.







The combination of a Carbon TPT® caseband, a grade 5 titanium caseback and a grey Cermet bezel helps to significantly reduce the weight of the RM 11-05.