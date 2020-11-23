Collections
Calibre CRMT1
Automatic tourbillon movement with hours, minutes and variable-geometry rotor.
Limited suite of 10 variations, each produced in an edition of just 7 timepieces.
The RM 71-02 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman is an eruption of coloured stones that draws on the untamed energy and raw glamour of the 1970s, and on the timeless and indomitable freedom this decade represented. These are the years most closely associated with the rise of club culture, the emergence of electronic and disco music, and the rise of an urban tribe that only displayed its finest assets after sunset.
Richard Mille’s Director of Creation and Development Cécile Guenat was inspired by the heightened expression of disco-era individualism, and the hyper-realistic synthesis of light, sound and colour that defined slices of 1970s culture, such as the throbbing beat of a hit single, the theatrical interiors of Studio 54 and the glittering lamé and sequin-strewn outfits that defined the era.
A profusion of colours and a combination of stones never seen before at Richard Mille characterise these timepieces. Tsavorites, flamboyant spessartine, amethysts, diamonds, spinels, rubies and sapphires conjure a magnetic alchemy. An energy and talismanic spirit is linked to the ornamental dials: hematite is associated with strength, malachite with inner balance, lapis lazuli with vision, sugilite with protection, pink opal with healing, and so on. The Talisman collection showcases the singular qualities of these pieces through highly symbolic choices of precious stones set in geometric motifs over the entire case and dial
They are supreme expressions of craftsmanship and required more than six months to validate the positioning of the stones to achieve the effect sought. The ten models differ in the arrangement of their stones, their settings, their engraving and the central decoration adorning their dials (0.9 mm thick).
They all, however, share the same CRMT1 calibre. Presented for the first time as part of the RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman collection in 2018, the CRMT1 is Richard Mille’s eighth in-house movement but its first automatic tourbillon calibre.
A feat requiring 1,000 hours of development, it is a true technical achievement, given that the tourbillon mechanism is integrated into the heart of a movement only 6.2 mm thick and weighing just 8 grammes. Developed for daily wear, this calibre reaffirms Richard Mille’s unwavering commitment to the pursuit of extreme mechanical innovation.
Both artistic and mechanical know-how are perfectly reflected in this new collection, which is accompanied by a complete series of straps specially designed for each model. Each of the straps features two different colours and is embossed with discreet plant motifs at 12 o’clock and geometric lines at 6 o’clock. A metallic treatment on the patent leather enhances the visual impact of the stones.