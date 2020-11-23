The RM 71-02 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman is an eruption of coloured stones that draws on the untamed energy and raw glamour of the 1970s, and on the timeless and indomitable freedom this decade represented. These are the years most closely associated with the rise of club culture, the emergence of electronic and disco music, and the rise of an urban tribe that only displayed its finest assets after sunset.

Richard Mille’s Director of Creation and Development Cécile Guenat was inspired by the heightened expression of disco-era individualism, and the hyper-realistic synthesis of light, sound and colour that defined slices of 1970s culture, such as the throbbing beat of a hit single, the theatrical interiors of Studio 54 and the glittering lamé and sequin-strewn outfits that defined the era.