GEMSETTING

Since 2015, the brand has given free rein to creativity, extending and applying traditional expertise to technical materials that are notoriously difficult to work. The arrival of Cécile Guenat as Head of Design and Development also marked a new chapter, paving the way for every more powerful and expressive new creations. A graduate of the Geneva University of Art and Design, Cécile Guenat transcends distinctions between haute horlogerie and fine jewellery. Like the forms and materials of her artistic vocabulary, precious stones have gradually brought unprecedented brilliance to Carbon TPT®, cutting-edge ceramics and sapphire itself.



Firmly establishing this contemporary synthesis of genres are the RM 71-01 Talisman Automatic Tourbillon (Richard Mille’s first in-house automatic tourbillon calibre) and the RM 07-02 Sapphire Automatic, whose case is entirely crafted of pink sapphire. For its part, the RM 71-02 Talisman Tourbillon constitutes a creative manifesto, celebrating the energy and glamour of the 1970s’ Disco era in a riot of precious stones.