This is the story of a union. Sustained research and innovation have succeeded in combining a composite material to a noble metal. Richard Mille has passed a new milestone in the realm of excellence, presenting Gold Carbon TPT®, an exclusive combination of carbon and gold leaf.
Combining Carbon TPT®—which is remarkable for its qualities of strength and lightness—and gold, a chemically noble substance is a technical and technological tour de force. So is working the resulting material, as it demands extensive know-how and absolute precision when it comes to designing milling programmes and seeking out suitable cutting tools. The realisation of this hybrid material with links to two worlds rests on Carbon TPT® layers compiled at a 45° angle that alternate with sheets of gold.
Thus arrayed in metallic attire, each model reveals a case whose curves are exalted by a new play of light and gorgeous shades of gold. This combination specifically reveals the full technical performance and finesse Richard Mille offers throughout the brand’s collections.
And, as it happens, Richard Mille is today presenting, after 4 years of development, the unique lustre of this exclusive material in two models conceived and designed for women: the RM 07-01 and the RM 037, each with a dial set with black sapphires and onyx.
The RM 07-01 radiates with the know-how it embodies and the sensuality emanating from the curved lines of its tonneau case in Gold Carbon TPT®.
At its heart beats the in-house Calibre CRMA2, a skeletonised automatic movement providing an elegant contrast between delicacy and strength characteristic of the demanding rigour each and every model is subject to.
For its part, the RM 037 is visible to the eye every detail of its own skeletonised automatic movement, the CRMA1, enhanced by the contrasting satin-brushed, bevelled, micro-blasted and black polished surfaces that bear witness to supreme technical prowess.
Presented on the cases—themselves veritable jewel boxes, Gold Carbon TPT® constitutes a leap forward in terms of inalterability and ensures optimal protection for these in-house calibres. The striking damascene patterns, revealed at random during their making, make each timepiece unique, like each woman who straps daily a Mille watch on her wrist.
With Gold Carbon TPT®, Richard Mille demonstrates yet again the brand’s determination to make innovation a core tenet of its development, bringing together technology and prestige in models of exceptional workmanship.