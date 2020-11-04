This is the story of a union. Sustained research and innovation have succeeded in combining a composite material to a noble metal. Richard Mille has passed a new milestone in the realm of excellence, presenting Gold Carbon TPT®, an exclusive combination of carbon and gold leaf.





Combining Carbon TPT®—which is remarkable for its qualities of strength and lightness—and gold, a chemically noble substance is a technical and technological tour de force. So is working the resulting material, as it demands extensive know-how and absolute precision when it comes to designing milling programmes and seeking out suitable cutting tools. The realisation of this hybrid material with links to two worlds rests on Carbon TPT® layers compiled at a 45° angle that alternate with sheets of gold.