We respect the confidentiality of any personal information that you may provide us with. The personal data policy applies to the www.richardmille.com website and covers the processing of personal data you provide us with in order to allow us to offer you the required services and features. The personal data processing is carried out in France at Paris by R.D.M.M. Concepts and in Switzerland at Les Breuleux by Horométrie S.A. a company of the RICHARD MILLE Group. The RICHARD MILLE’s data processing policy is described hereunder.

By providing us with personal data according to that data processing policy, you express your acceptance of it and your consent to the data processing it describes.

User data will be collected during user visits and according to his/her interaction with the services and features offered on the Website. At any time, the user may exercise his/her rights in compliance with the law.



Data use and transfer

The personal data you provide us with, for example in an order or by email (for example, your name and address or email address), are processed solely for correspondence with you and solely for the purpose for which you have provided these data, which is managing contractual relations with you and fulfil relevant legal obligations.

We hereby confirm that we will not pass on your personal data to other third parties excepted for their processing in Les Breuleux Switzerland by Horométrie S.A. a company of RICHARD MILLE Group, unless we are legally required to do so or you have previously given us your express permission. To the extent that we make use of service companies to carry out and process administrative tasks, contractual relations are regulated in compliance with the provisions of EU’s Data Protection Law.

R.D.M.M. Concepts is the data controller and the data processing respondent according to GDPR.



Consent and revocation

By providing us with personal data, you express your acceptance to their aforementioned processing.

If you have provided us with personal data, you may revoke your consent, and can modify and/or delete them at any time, by writing to privacy@richardmille.com or by post to 1 rue de la Manutention, 75116 Paris, France.



Storage period

Personal data conveyed to us through our website are stored only until the purpose for which they were conveyed is fulfilled and for the length of time needed to achieve it. Data collected for contract management will be retained for the time period necessary for the performance of the contract, with legal and conventional guarantees provided for, or in accordance with obligatory legal terms regarding the retention of data. If storage periods are stipulated by trade law or tax law, a secured storage of particular data can last up to 10 years.



Data security

In the ordering process, your personal data are transmitted by means of SSL via the Internet. We carry out technical and organizational measures to secure our website and other storage systems to prevent loss, destruction, access, or change to your data by unauthorized persons.



Use of cookies

We use cookies on various pages to make a visit to our website more attractive and to enable the use of certain functions. Cookies are small text files deposited on your computer. Most of the cookies we use are deleted from your hard disk after the end of a browser session (“session cookies”). Other cookies may remain on your computer and enable us to recognize your computer when you next visit our website (“permanent cookies”). Our partner companies are not permitted to use our cookies and our website to gather, process, or use personal data.



Your rights, information

If you no longer agree to the storage of your personal data or if these data are no longer correct, upon receiving your corresponding request we will have your data deleted or blocked or carry out the necessary corrections (to the extent that this is permissible under valid law). Upon request and at no charge, we will inform you about all personal data about you that we have stored.



If you have questions about the gathering, processing, or use of your personal data or if you want to provide information or corrections or to block or delete data, please contact us by email at info@richardmille.com



Google Analytics

This website uses Google Analytics, a web analysis service provided by Google Inc., 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA (“Google”).

Google Analytics uses so-called “cookies“, text files that are stored on your computer and allow an analysis to be performed of your Richard Mille’s website usage. The information generated by the cookie about your usage of this website (including your IP address), is transferred to a Google server in the US and stored there. Google uses the stored information to evaluate your usage of Richard Mille’s website, to compile reports about activities performed on this website for the website operator and in order to provide further services related to said website and internet usage.



Google also transfers this information to third parties when necessary, for example if it is legally required or in the case that third parties are commissioned by Google to process this data. Google never links your IP address to other Google data. You can prevent installation of the cookies by adjusting an appropriate setting in your browser software; however, we would like to advise you that you may not be able to use all functions of this website to their full extent in this case. By using this website, you agree for the data recorded on you by Google in the aforementioned manner to be processed and agree to the aforementioned purpose.



You can stop your data from being collected in future at any time by using the desactivation addon for Google Analytics browsers at http://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout?hl=en. You can also prevent your data being recorded by Google Universal Analytics by clicking on the following link:

https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/eula.html?hl=en. An opt-out cookie will be set, which prevents your data from being recorded in future when you visit Richard Mille’s website: Desactivate Google Analytics. We would like to advise you that this website uses Google Analytics with the extension “_anonymizeIp()”. This means IP addresses are only stored in an anonymous form; any direct reference to a specific person in relation to the stored data is therefore excluded. Third parties, including Google, use the stored cookies to place advertisements not related to Richard Mille’s products on the basis of your previous visits to Richard Mille’s website. If you do not wish for this to happen, you can deactivate this via the ad settings manager http://www.google.com/settings/ads/onweb/?hl=en&.



For more detailed information on user conditions and data protection, please visit http://www.google.com/analytics/terms/us.html