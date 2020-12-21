“Gran Risa – I finally got you !” Alexis Pinturault breathed a huge sigh of Alpine relief after a sublime slalom down the slopes of the Dolomites, clinching his 31st Alpine Ski World Cup triumph on Sunday. To say that time was of the essence is somewhat of an understatement, the French ski legend edging past the finishing line by a mere 700hds of a second.



Alexis reclaims overall lead in the Men’s World Cup alpine skiing table. “It was a huge fight. I think the light was slowly going down because it started to be a little bit late and it makes such a difference on the course. But I tried my best. I pushed really hard and it paid off.”