A lengthy, delicate machining and diamond grinding process is required to create the complex shapes of the white ATZ ceramic bezel and caseback showcased by a matt finish. This ATZ ceramic is based on aluminium oxide powder tubes injected at a pressure of 2,000 bar. This high-pressure injection increases rigidity by 20-30% and reduces the material's porosity to an absolute minimum. Hypo-allergenic and one of the hardest materials in the world after diamond, ATZ ceramic is valued for its remarkable resistance to scratches, shocks and abrasion, as well as for its eternal whiteness, making it the perfect material for a watch case.







The warm shine on the highly polished rim highlights the tonneau-shaped case. The pillars, which are also polished, accentuate the supreme elegance of the satin white gold caseband. The overall effect is further heightened by the mother-of-pearl and diamonds embellishing the dial.



