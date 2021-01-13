Collections
A symbol of purity. A perpetual pleasure to wear. The suave successor in the RM 037 collection, this new interpretation in white ceramic is the latest addition to the Richard Mille women’s collection. This model combines white ceramic, mother-of-pearl and white gold for the very first time in a gently voluptuous combination
A lengthy, delicate machining and diamond grinding process is required to create the complex shapes of the white ATZ ceramic bezel and caseback showcased by a matt finish. This ATZ ceramic is based on aluminium oxide powder tubes injected at a pressure of 2,000 bar. This high-pressure injection increases rigidity by 20-30% and reduces the material's porosity to an absolute minimum. Hypo-allergenic and one of the hardest materials in the world after diamond, ATZ ceramic is valued for its remarkable resistance to scratches, shocks and abrasion, as well as for its eternal whiteness, making it the perfect material for a watch case.
The warm shine on the highly polished rim highlights the tonneau-shaped case. The pillars, which are also polished, accentuate the supreme elegance of the satin white gold caseband. The overall effect is further heightened by the mother-of-pearl and diamonds embellishing the dial.
This piece, whose whiteness is equalled only by its purity, has all the technical characteristics that ensure this collection is held in high regard, beginning with its skeletonised automatic-winding in-house movement. With a baseplate and bridges in black PVD-treated grade 5 titanium, it has an oversize date display at 12 o’clock as well as a function selector at 4 o’clock, used to select between winding (W), neutral (N) and hand setting (H) actions without having to touch the crown. The two push-buttons in polished white gold are respectively attributed to setting the date and the above-listed functions.
The architecture of the crown, featuring a patented stem-crown assembly, guarantees complete protection; no longer connected to the watch movement, it is instead part of the case, removing all risk of snapping. The mechanism makes it possible to admire every detail of the Richard Mille CRMA1 calibre and its red gold variable-geometry rotor, visible through the sapphire glass.
In addition to its highly desirable, brand-specific architecture and functionality, the unparalleled sophistication of the elegant and refined RM 037 Automatic in white ceramic makes it an astute addition to the women’s watch range.