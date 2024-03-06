For its part, the RM 07-01 Automatic combines a bezel and caseback in Carbon TPT® with a caseband in 5N red gold. Exalted by the combination of these two materials, this watch offers an entirely new take on the curb-chain bracelet whose hand-finished links weave together Carbon TPT® and 5N red gold. In every respect a voluptuous bracelet offering a play of matt and shining effects, and also both suppleness and extreme strength.







These two new interpretations possess every one of the technical characteristics that have forged the reputation of the RM 07-01. Both are driven by the in-house Calibre CRMA2, a skeletonised automatic movement with hours, minutes and a variable-geometry rotor.



Mechanics and ergonomics once again exhibit superlative care, while the sensuous lines of the tonneau case, including the detailing on the tonneau-shaped clasp, reflect this defining architectural feature of Mille watches, even to the shapely crown in red gold.



