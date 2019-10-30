Collections
In 2012, the RM 052 Tourbillon Skull, with its overtly philosophical allegory, served as a milestone in the history of Richard Mille. Symbolizing nonconformity and freedom, the watch was a runaway success, its only limit being a very small production run. Demand for this esoteric piece encouraged Richard Mille to revisit the theme in a new way, bringing to life the RM 52-06 Tourbillon Mask.
Surrealistic, fantastic, mysterious… The curvaceous lines of the iconic symbol enthroned in the heart of the tourbillon movement make the RM 52-06 one of the most enigmatic calibres. Does one see a luchador, a kabuki mask, a superhero or even a gladiator helmet? Each eye will see in the RM 52-06 its own reflection, pretty much as a Rorschach test.
Made of PVD treated grade 5 titanium or white gold, the mask is fully integrated within the movement. The precise opposite of a purely decorative element, it is, on the contrary, an integral component, serving as a wheel train and tourbillon bridge. The back of the mask, as ever treated with the greatest attention, acts as the centre bridge. Its microblasted surfaces are accentuated by polished anglage that further emphasises the protruding edges of the mask.
The baseplate, crafted from a block of grade 5 titanium by way of extensive machining, smoothly extends the lines of the mask to the case. The eight arms emanating from the heart of the movement meld with the mask. From the fast rotating barrel to the variable inertia balance wheel by way of the involute gear wheels, technicity lies at the heart of this allegorical piece.
Its similarly cutting-edge tripartite case will be available in the materials now synonymous with Richard Mille, namely Carbon TPT® , which will doubtless be the most enigmatic incarnation of the RM 52-06, plus various colors of Quartz TPT® that will steal the show with their pop vibe.
18-piece limited editions in each of four case materials: all Carbon TPT®, all Quartz TPT®, blue and white Quartz TPT®, red and white Quartz TPT®.
Limited editions available exclusively at RICHARD MILLE boutiques in the Americas.