Surrealistic, fantastic, mysterious… The curvaceous lines of the iconic symbol enthroned in the heart of the tourbillon movement make the RM 52-06 one of the most enigmatic calibres. Does one see a luchador, a kabuki mask, a superhero or even a gladiator helmet? Each eye will see in the RM 52-06 its own reflection, pretty much as a Rorschach test.



Made of PVD treated grade 5 titanium or white gold, the mask is fully integrated within the movement. The precise opposite of a purely decorative element, it is, on the contrary, an integral component, serving as a wheel train and tourbillon bridge. The back of the mask, as ever treated with the greatest attention, acts as the centre bridge. Its microblasted surfaces are accentuated by polished anglage that further emphasises the protruding edges of the mask.