The result is four extraordinary watches notable for their striking visual lines and their breath-taking workmanship of precious materials. Three pieces are in white gold and one in red gold. Cécile worked around 4 stones to define the main colour for each of these 4 stunningly crafted ‘jewels’: ruby, blue sapphire, purple sapphire and emerald. Each one deconstructs the tonneau form, exploring concepts of volume, depth, curve and line in architectural ways. Cécile decided to counterbalance the curves of the case with complex patterns of geometrical shapes and lines. Meanwhile, the choice to use precious stones in three distinct settings, snow, closed and grain-set, lends a modern touch to the decoration and emphasises the play of contrasts. It takes more than a year to build the case.