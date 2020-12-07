The RM colors could also be seen glinting in a very different arena, the searing heat of Bahrain. 21 year-old Mick Schumacher spent his Sunday winning another trophy - the Formula 2 championship of 2020. In what was to be a dramatic season finale in a reverse-grid Sprint Race around the shortened Sakhir circuit in Bahrain, Schumacher pipped fellow Ferrari Driver Academy member Callum Ilott to the title.

This concludes a truly remarkable year, the young German notching up 2 race wins and 10 podium finishes to bring the most famous name in motor racing back into the spotlight. Above all, Sunday’s success propels him towards achieving his dream of graduating to F1 next year.



At his tender age, Schumacher is however not quite as used to success as Ogier: "To be honest, I'm a bit overwhelmed, I don't yet feel like a champion. It will take a few days to settle in, but one thing I know is that it’s fantastic teamwork.” Mick has been with the RM family since 2019.