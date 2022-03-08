Sisley and Richard Mille are both obsessed with offering their clients something truly exceptional.

Their partnership yields a meaningful union, expressed in this boxed set. Richard Mille wished to offer a selection of products developed by Sisley, renowned for both its visionary attitude and impeccable ethics.



Sisley draws inspiration from the very essence of plants and has emerged as a pioneer in the burgeoning field of phyto-cosmetology. The vital energy of the botanical world, with all its ability to regenerate and adapt, its protective mechanisms and its fragrances, is placed at the service of skincare in products of impeccable quality.



*Boxes made from FSC paper, with recycled and recyclable foam