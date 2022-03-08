Collections
Sisley and Richard Mille are both obsessed with offering their clients something truly exceptional.
Their partnership yields a meaningful union, expressed in this boxed set. Richard Mille wished to offer a selection of products developed by Sisley, renowned for both its visionary attitude and impeccable ethics.
Sisley draws inspiration from the very essence of plants and has emerged as a pioneer in the burgeoning field of phyto-cosmetology. The vital energy of the botanical world, with all its ability to regenerate and adapt, its protective mechanisms and its fragrances, is placed at the service of skincare in products of impeccable quality.
*Boxes made from FSC paper, with recycled and recyclable foam
Anti-ageing serum for an intensive firming effect:
The firming serum from the Sisleÿa L'Intégral Anti-Âge range to restore the density and curve of more youthful skin.
Usage tips:
Apply morning and evening to clean, dry skin on the face and neck by massaging gently until fully absorbed.
Complete Anti-Ageing Skin Care:
A truly complete anti-ageing cream that acts on the visible signs associated with the 3 dimensions of ageing.
Usage tips:
Each morning and evening, apply Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Âge to clean and dry skin, to face and neck.
Concentrated Firming Body Cream:
A powerful anti-ageing concentrate for the body, producing a spectacular firming effect on the areas affected by loss of firmness: stomach, the insides of the arms and thighs, and the buttocks.
Usage tips:
Apply morning and evening, concentrating on the affected areas: stomach, the insides of the arms and thighs, and the buttocks.
Sisleÿa L’Intégral Anti-Âge Concentrated Firming Body Cream Tutorial
Black Rose Precious Face Oil
Sisley’s first skin care oil:
This silky-smooth dry oil prepares, nourishes and has an anti-ageing effect.
Usage tips:
Apply 3 to 7 drops in the morning or evening on bare skin, face and neck, avoiding the area around the eyes. May be used by itself or before your daily skin care to better prepare the skin to receive its benefits.
Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid
Smooth, revitalise and enlighten:
A refreshing eye fluid with exceptional revitalising performance, to smooth, open up and illuminate the eye in a single stroke.
Usage tips:
Apply morning and evening on the eye contour area and eyelids.
Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid Tutorial
Elzbieta Radziwill
Elżbieta Radziwiłł is a Polish painter with a degree from the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw. Just like the d'Ornano and the Mille family, art is a family affair for Elzbieta: her mother is also an artist.
Her colourful, dream-like works evoke an enchanted world where animals and nature coexist.