I’m a huge fan of music videos and I really wanted to approach this film as an homage to one of my all-time favourites, Cosmic Girl, by Jamiroquai. It’s so much a declaration of love for the automobile on the part of Jay Kay, who leapt on the chance to make his Lamborghini Diablo the star of the song, its Cosmic Girl. We too headed for Spain to shoot on the same roads Jamiroquai used as a way of recapturing the feel of the video.

The 1990s, which were the decade of my childhood, definitely had a certain craziness and freedom of expression that we tried to imbue some of the sequences with. For instance, using time-lapse and telescoping zooms on purpose instead of drone footage to preserve the ‘period authenticity’. So, it was an old-school shoot, but with today’s considerable technical means.

There is a current of inspiration from ’90s video games as well. We did all the pre-production for the film on Forza Horizon 4 from Microsoft Studios, also a partner of McLaren's.

