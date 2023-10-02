A broad array of artistic crafts was brought together for the design of St. Martin. Nearly 30 specialists contributed to the layout and decoration of the different spaces. Some applied their dexterity to this project by pursuing innovative solutions or contributing to a piece of furniture or an atmosphere. From leather to wood, metal, stone and glass, 250 materials were selected through a sourcing process in which each was chosen for its manufacturing qualities and aesthetic contribution. Every artisan called upon was keen surpass their own limits to meet the requirements imposed by the creation of this unique space in Singapore with the utmost rigour.

The highlight is a work by the French visual artist William Amor: an olive tree that takes root at the centre of the Hub. This creation embodies loyalty and transmission, along with resistance, friendship, peace and health. The tree also evokes the Mediterranean basin so dear to Richard Mille.

