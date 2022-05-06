BUBBA WATSON, A PILLAR OF OUR FAMILY

A truly original character, Bubba has been a pillar of our family since 2010. Known for incredible shot-making, mammoth drives, a pink shafted driver and an electric personality, he stands out from the crowd with his unique whimsical and endearing personality.



Over the last ten years, we developed with him some amazing watches but he never stopped pushing us to make a... PINK watch. It was always something close to Bubba’s heart from the first day of our partnership and after a 10-year wait, the pink watch is finally on his wrist, the RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson.



To mark so much pinkness, let’s strike the irons, get in the swing of things and tee up with one of the brand’s most faithful partners—Bubba Watson in an exclusive interview with him reflecting on our ten-year partnership and the anecdotes he shares with Richard Mille.