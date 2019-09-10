Collections
Rafael Nadal’s reaction says it all, seizing his 4th US Open title, beating rising Russian sensation Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4. He was speaking also for a 24 000 crowd in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, often on the edge of their seats during no less than 4 hours and 50 minutes. Further proof of the seismic achievement comes from his young opponent: "I just want to congratulate Rafa, a 19th Grand Slam title is something unbelievable, it’s outrageous!”
Throughout a remarkable year, Rafa has kept the tennis public in awe. This fourth victory at Flushing Meadows comes fresh off a 12th Roland Garros trophy in June and is part of a winning streak of 10 straight match wins. No wonder at this rate that the Spaniard already prides himself on being the sportsman with the most titles to his name in the world.
When Richard Mille first met “Rafa” way back in 2008, he told him the partnership would be for life through thick and thick, win and lose. The RM 27-03 on Nadal’s wrist at Flushing Meadows last night bears witness to this enduring friendship.
“This victory is so important for me, especially as the match became more and more difficult, I was able to hold my nerve. I'm just very emotional. The way the match became very dramatic at the end that makes this day unforgettable, part of my history of this sport. I'm just very happy. This trophy means everything to me today.
Rafael Nadal