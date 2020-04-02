We would especially warn you of the risks attendant to complete replacement of the case with exotic variations, such as low-quality sapphire or the ‘off market’ gem-setting of cases.

The way we perform setting on our cases is highly specific, both aesthetically and technically. In keeping with the features of the case, our high-quality diamonds come from suppliers offering clear traceability. We cannot guarantee the ethics, the credibility or the know-how of an external jeweller.



Sapphire imitations proposed as replacements for the original case will never meet the extremely strict aesthetic and mechanical specifications that make our watches valuable. Produced abroad, such cases typically exhibit a rough finish and total lack of water-resistance. Furthermore, serious damage is likely to ensue from assembling a movement inside it, and you will very likely reduce the value of your timepiece.



Recasing the calibre back into its original case for after-sales service and interventions will not mask the transformation. Our watchmakers will immediately discover traces of the watch’s prior disassembly, forcing us to void the warranty.

