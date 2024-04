Opening hours Monday : 11am - 7pm Tuesday: Closed Wednesday : 11am - 7pm Thursday : 11am - 7pm Friday : 11am - 7pm Saturday : 11am - 7pm Sunday : 11am - 7pm

In response to the state of emergency declared for the covid-19 situation, we will continue to operate with reduced opening hours.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, we may have to restrict the number of customers who enter the boutique.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.