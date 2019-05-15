Collections
The fountain pen is a symbolic luxury object designed to appeal to the daily or occasional user, the simply curious, the connoisseur and the collector alike. Locked for centuries in an endless cycle of popular or stylistic reinterpretations, it has rediscovered its true worth with Richard Mille. We have revolutionised this quintessential writing instrument, transforming it into a pure product of watchmaking by virtue of a mechanical movement as complex as any RM calibre.
The last word in cutting-edge technology and innovation, with a strong artistic angle and optimally ergonomic design, the mechanical fountain pen epitomises the brand’s entire philosophy. The pen is equipped with a genuine, manufactured calibre, thus fitting perfectly with the Swiss Jura watchmaker’s development and production strategy. It offers those in the know a product that captures the essence of Richard Mille, in the same way as the mechanical titanium cufflinks did.
Developed by the brand’s movement creators, the pen took almost four years to research and develop before emerging as an exceptional, highly technological, one-of-a-kind product.
An emblematic object
By creating the mechanical pen, Richard Mille has revisited an emblematic object which, like the brand itself, has transformed its world. The piece is aimed at all those who harbor a love of beautiful handwriting and great Swiss watchmaking mechanisms.
RM S05 Mechanical fountain pen
Skeletonised titanium movement with mechanically retractable nib.
Based upon the same technology and attention to mechanical detail as Richard Mille’s timepieces, the fountain pen uses a selfwinding pen calibre to extend the pen’s 18K white gold nib.
The components of this mechanism are in grade 5 titanium with electroplasma treatment for the calibre’s baseplate and PVD coating for the bridges. This provides the unique, extremely small calibre’s skeletonised extending mechanism with great rigidity and precise surface flatness for perfect functioning.
Exactly as you find in every horological creation, the mechanism of the RMS05 requires an escapement in order to work perfectly. In this case, a recoil type escapement, often found in clock movements was chosen. This ensures the regularity and speed of the pen’s nib as it automatically extends.
Movement dimensions:
12.75 x 30.70 x 8.12 mm
Length: 152.95 mm
Diameter: 17.40 mm
Jewels: 12
BARREL AND CAP
The barrel and the cap have been created in Carbon TPT®, an exclusive material with a unique appearance. Its remarkable surface displays extremely regular striations, as Carbon TPT® is composed of multiple layers of parallel filaments obtained by dividing carbon fibres. These layers, with a maximum thickness of 30 microns, are impregnated with matrix then woven on a special machine that modifies the direction of the weft by 45° between layers, creating this distinctive visual effect that is strongly reminiscent of Damascene steel.
Heated to 120°C at a pressure of 6 bars, the Carbon TPT® is then ready to be processed on a CNC machine in Richard Mille’s case factory.
CARTRIDGE CHANGING
The fountain pen has a dedicated mechanism that allows the owner to change the cartridge while protecting the nib. This exclusive system prevents the ink from staining fingers.
Finishing
• Baseplate in grade 5 titanium, electroplasma treated
• Bridges in grade 5 titanium, microblasted and PVD treated
• Satin-finished upper surfaces
• Hand-polished bevelling
• Hand-polished sinks
• Burnished sections
• Circular decorated faces
• Rhodium plating (before cutting the teeth)
Other features
This permits better control of the torque applied to the screws during assembly. These screws are therefore unaffected by physical manipulation during assembly or disassembly and age well.
In sapphire (1,800 Vickers) with anti-glare treatment (2 sides).
• Nib in white gold, hand polished
• Section in grade 5 titanium, microblasted
• Clip in grade 5 titanium, satin finished