CHRONOGRAPH

The modern architecture of this movement allows the consistent and rational arrangement of its constituent parts, avoiding unnecessary superimpositions and permitting the best possible use of available functions thanks to technical solutions. For example, research was conducted into the geometric design of the column wheel that controls the different levers to ensure the perfect, long-term simultaneity of the functions, a feature essential for a high-performance split-seconds chronograph. This design was implemented in order to achieve a high degree of continuity in the settings with an unfailing repeatability of functions.