After creating watches for the rigors of land, the g-forces of the racetrack as well as the open seas, Richard Mille explored the depths of the ocean with its introduction of the RM 025. This creation was a watch suitable for the world of diving and the demands of the deep sea.

At first glance, it was unlike any other Richard Mille creation in terms not only of its exterior appearance but also its ability to deal with one of the harshest environments on Earth without difficulty. However, its essence was decidedly Richard Mille.

