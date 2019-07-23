Collections
After creating watches for the rigors of land, the g-forces of the racetrack as well as the open seas, Richard Mille explored the depths of the ocean with its introduction of the RM 025. This creation was a watch suitable for the world of diving and the demands of the deep sea.
At first glance, it was unlike any other Richard Mille creation in terms not only of its exterior appearance but also its ability to deal with one of the harshest environments on Earth without difficulty. However, its essence was decidedly Richard Mille.
CALIBRE RM025
Manual winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, seconds, chronograph, 30-minute totaliser, power-reserve indicator, torque and function indicators.
Visually the watch brakes with the iconic Richard Mille case, yet this was a change born directly from technical necessity. Water resistance of this kind (300 metres) is only possible at these depths with a round case shape. But what at first glance seems deceptively simple is much more complex…. The unique tripartite case is complemented by the additional integration of the lugs into the case’s torque screw system, as well as the torque limiting crown and a new design of watertight pushers.
The bezel is also unlike any other. It is constructed of three layers, connected with 24 screws, turning unidirectionally in order to avoid timing miscalculations. In addition, the entire bezel system is screwed to the watchcase making it absolutely stable as well as impossible to inadvertently dislocate or loosen.
Within ticks the calibre RM025, a carbon nanofibre tourbillon chronograph based upon the famed caliber RM 008, one of the major chronograph designs of the 21st century. The RM025 calibre unites 2 extremes: the complication of a tourbillon with the notorious complexities of a chronograph movement.
The production and assembly of the RM 025 Tourbillon took many months, with only a select number of watchmakers able to cope with its complex assembly and testing. For this reason, it was only possible to produce a highly limited number of these watches per year.